Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,153 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

