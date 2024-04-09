Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $186,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.