Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

