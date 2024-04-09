Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $317,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.