Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $255.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

