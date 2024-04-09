Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.