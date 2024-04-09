Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.