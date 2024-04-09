Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes $311,000 Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HACK opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

