Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,148 shares of company stock worth $4,451,150 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $214.97 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

