iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
