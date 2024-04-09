iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

