iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.