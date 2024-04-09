iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

