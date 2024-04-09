iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

