iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

