iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

