iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $499.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.