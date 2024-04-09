iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.35

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.35 and traded as high as $224.11. iShares Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $222.20, with a volume of 1,864,979 shares changing hands.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.35 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
