iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.35

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.35 and traded as high as $224.11. iShares Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $222.20, with a volume of 1,864,979 shares changing hands.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.35 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,921,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,597,000 after buying an additional 466,661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,942,000 after buying an additional 126,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,205,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

