iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

