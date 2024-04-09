iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.