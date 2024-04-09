J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

