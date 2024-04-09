Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $445.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 503.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

