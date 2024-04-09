Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $235.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.62 and a 200 day moving average of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

