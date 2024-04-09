John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.65) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of £895.11 million, a PE ratio of -868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,105.51). Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

