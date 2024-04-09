Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

