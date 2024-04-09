JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.21% of JOYY worth $52,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

JOYY Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.38. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.