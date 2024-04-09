Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.67

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC Stock Up 3.8 %

JTC stock opened at GBX 855 ($10.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 761.67. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 869 ($11.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,070.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

