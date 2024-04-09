Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,847 shares of company stock worth $7,519,492. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

