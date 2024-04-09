Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

