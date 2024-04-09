Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
