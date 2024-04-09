Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kenvue by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 484,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 51,259 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Kenvue by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 298,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 441,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

