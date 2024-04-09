Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 1.9 %
KTCC opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
