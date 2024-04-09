KeyCorp Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $139.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITGR. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

