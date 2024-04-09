Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of Kforce worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

