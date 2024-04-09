KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.