Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

