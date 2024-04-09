Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

