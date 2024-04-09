Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th.
Lakeland Industries Price Performance
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.
Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.