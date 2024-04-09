Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

