LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1391 3975 10749 152 2.59

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 68.60%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,645.78% -214.40% -46.99%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.31 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $513.84 million -$40.55 million 6.80

LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

