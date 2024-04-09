Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,029,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $24,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

