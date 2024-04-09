LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.8 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.34. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

