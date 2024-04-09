Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $93.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Logitech International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.