Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.52.

LYFT stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

