Mark Gordon Eade Sells 34,497 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3190476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

