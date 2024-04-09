Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.10 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

