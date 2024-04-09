Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.58.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

