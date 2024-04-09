Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $519.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,495,417 shares of company stock worth $704,932,669 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

