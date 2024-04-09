Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

