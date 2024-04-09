Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

