Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

