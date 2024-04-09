Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Up 0.0 %

Welltower stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.